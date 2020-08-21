ASUS Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System hits Amazon low at $50 off, more from $130

- Aug. 21st 2020 3:15 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS RT-AX92U AX6100 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router for $349.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Typically fetching $400, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, is still one of the first times we’ve seen a notable discount, and matches the all-time low. This ASUS mesh router system delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with 4.8Gb/s speeds and upwards of 5,500-square feet of coverage. The main router pairs with a satellite for consistent coverage throughout your home, and its tri-band support brings a dedicated backhaul channel into the mix, as well. Other notable features here include four Gigabit Ethernet ports, link aggregation support, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more networking upgrades from $130.

Other networking deals:

Last week, we took a look at Ubiquiti’s Dream Machine all-in-one router as part of our on-going UniFi Diary series, which you’ll definitely want to check out if you’re in the market for a network upgrade. Then go get all the details on Synology’s new 5-Bay DS1520+ NAS, which packs some impressive stats including 451MB/s speeds, expanded I/O, and more.

ASUS Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router features:

RT-AX92U with 4×4 tri-band Wi-Fi that provides 160MHz bandwidth and 1024-QAM* for dramatically faster wireless connections. With a total networking speed of about 4804Mbps on the 5GHz-2 band, RT-AX92U is 2.7X faster than normal 802.11ac 4×4 routers. You can enjoy the technology from the future now and still connect it with the latest 802.11ax devices when they come out in the near future.

