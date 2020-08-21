Cook your crispy fried foods the healthy way, Bella Air Fryer now 45% off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 5.3-quart Bella Analog Air Convection Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $90 at Best Buy and currently fetching $75 at Belk, today’s offer is $40 or nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This 1700W convection air fryer uses little to no oil for much healthier fried meals. It can cook a family-sized 4.4-pounds worth of food in its dishwasher-safe frying basket, with an adjustable temperature gauge to accomodate a wide variety of recipes. While reviews are thin on this model at Best Buy, it carries 4+ stars at Belk much like the rest of the Bella air fryers on Amazon. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, this Ninja Air Fryer with a smaller 4-quart capacity is currently on sale for $100 at Amazon. But there are more affordable options out there if you can get away with a smaller food basket. This Chefman Turbofry comes in at $45 and you can save even more with the Maxi-Matic Elite Gourmet model at $36. Both options carry solid ratings and will provide that delicious crispy texture with very little oil. You won’t get the fancy all-stainless steel look here, but they will get the job done much the same otherwise.

Our home goods deal hub is bursting with great deals today including Monoprice’s 1100W Sous Vide Cooker at a new all-time low, this Gold Box Blendtec Classic 575 blender deal, and much more.

More on the Bella Analog Air Convection Fryer:

Prepare delectable meals with this Bella 5.3-qt. Analog Air Convection Fryer. The 1700W heating system enables efficient cooking, while the circular heat technology delivers evenly cooked food. This stainless steel air convection fryer lets you prepare ingredients with little to no oil for healthier, low-fat dishes and has a 4.4-lb. capacity so you can serve food for the whole family.

