Monoprice’s 1100W Sous Vide Cooker hits new all-time low at $65 (Save $15)

Amazon is currently offering the Monoprice 1100W Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $64.99 shipped. Typically fetching $80 direct from Monoprice, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings, beats the previous price cut by $13, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Monoprice’s sous vide cooker brings the popular immersion meal prep to your kitchen with 1100W of power. That ensures it’s capable of cooking all kinds of meat, poultry, and fish, and is sure to get the job done regardless of if you’re after a slow-cooked course or not. There’s also an adjustable clamp for securing the sous vide to a pot. Over 205 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

At $65, today’s lead deal is one of the most affordable options out there for a sous vide cooker, regardless of power. For comparison, Anova’s entry-level model enters at $129 right now, and even some not as well-known offerings go for $80 or more. So suffice to say, if you’re looking to try out immersion cooking, the Monoprice discount is worth a look.

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find plenty of additional ways to upgrade your kitchen or cooking space. Just this morning, we spotted a notable discount for smoothie fans on Blendtec’s Classic 575, which is now $211. That’s alongside an on-going price cut on Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Smoker at $280.

Monoprice 1100W Sous Vide features:

Allow us to introduce you to our new Sous Vide V2, with a new, sleek design and added power. With an all new touch control, brushless motor, 1100 watts of power, and an waterproof , this Sous Vide is everything you ever wanted! Cook food to perfection with this Immersion Cooker! Sous Vide cooking is one of the hottest new trends in food preparation. Food is sealed in a plastic bag, which is then placed in a bath of hot water.

