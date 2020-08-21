Make your smoothies and more with the Blendtec Classic 575, now $211 (Reg. $300)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender for $210.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $300 and we’ve seen it in the past for around $240. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The Blendtec Classic 575 arrives with a 90-ounce jar, “professional-grade power”, and four pre-programmed cycles for easy mixing. One other particularly notable feature is the ability for this blender to self-clean, by adding a bit of soap and water to the container, Blendtec says that it can wipe itself down in less than a minute. That’s a great feature if you’re a frequent smoothie maker or using heavy powders in your drinks. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Go the more budget-friendly route with Ninja’s 72-ounce professional blender at $100. You’ll still get enough power here to handle all your smoothie needs and other blending tasks. However, it’s over 50% less than the lead deal above, if pricing is your primary concern today. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 10,000 reviewers.

Our home goods guide continues to be your 1-stop location for all of the best deals on everyday essentials. Amongst a number of standout deals this week is the KitchenAid wireless food chopper, which is now at a new Amazon all-time low of $80. Regularly $100, this offer takes 20% off and brings a next-level food chopper to your kitchen.

Blendtec Classic 575 Blender features:

Easy Blending Cycles: 1-touch buttons, 4 pre-programmed cycles, pulse, and 5 speed manual control with the ability to achieve a variety of textures. Complete control to adjust your blending at any time while blending. LCD display: Shows blending cycle time remaining.

No Chopping Prep: Save time and never a need to chop, slice or dice in advance of blending.

Patented Blade/80% Thicker: Stainless-Steel forged blade, with wings, for amazingly smooth blends (10X stronger than other blender blades). Note: Blade is not sharp, blade is dull. No more cuts and pokes.

