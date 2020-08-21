Make your smoothies and more with the Blendtec Classic 575, now $211 (Reg. $300)

- Aug. 21st 2020 9:57 am ET

$211
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender for $210.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $300 and we’ve seen it in the past for around $240. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The Blendtec Classic 575 arrives with a 90-ounce jar, “professional-grade power”, and four pre-programmed cycles for easy mixing. One other particularly notable feature is the ability for this blender to self-clean, by adding a bit of soap and water to the container, Blendtec says that it can wipe itself down in less than a minute. That’s a great feature if you’re a frequent smoothie maker or using heavy powders in your drinks. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Go the more budget-friendly route with Ninja’s 72-ounce professional blender at $100. You’ll still get enough power here to handle all your smoothie needs and other blending tasks. However, it’s over 50% less than the lead deal above, if pricing is your primary concern today. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 10,000 reviewers.

Our home goods guide continues to be your 1-stop location for all of the best deals on everyday essentials. Amongst a number of standout deals this week is the KitchenAid wireless food chopper, which is now at a new Amazon all-time low of $80. Regularly $100, this offer takes 20% off and brings a next-level food chopper to your kitchen.

Blendtec Classic 575 Blender features:

  • Easy Blending Cycles: 1-touch buttons, 4 pre-programmed cycles, pulse, and 5 speed manual control with the ability to achieve a variety of textures. Complete control to adjust your blending at any time while blending. LCD display: Shows blending cycle time remaining.
  • No Chopping Prep: Save time and never a need to chop, slice or dice in advance of blending.
  • Patented Blade/80% Thicker: Stainless-Steel forged blade, with wings, for amazingly smooth blends (10X stronger than other blender blades). Note: Blade is not sharp, blade is dull. No more cuts and pokes.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

