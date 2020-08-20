Save on Superman, Batman, and other DC digital comics starting at under $1

ComiXology is following up its Thor Love and Thunder sale from yesterday with a new batch of discounted digital DC graphic novels and single issue reads starting from $1. Amongst all of the offers, one standout and a great place to get started is on 52 Vol. 1: New Edition at $12.99. Also available for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Down from $25, today’s discount amounts to 48% in savings, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. DC’s New 52 comic series is one of its most recent attempts to revamp all of the classic heroes, and this 572-page novel tells the story of a “missing” year in the DC Universe. With Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman nowhere to be found, this is one comic you won’t want to miss out on. Head below for additional top picks from ComiXology’s latest DC sale.

Other top picks include:

Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 30-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals. That’s alongside all of the other deals you’ll find in our ComiXology guide.

While you’ll find additional discounts in our ComiXology guide, there are plenty of other ways pick up some new media as well in our deals hub right here. We’re currently seeing Dwell, Architectural Digest, and other magazine subscriptions starting from $4 per year.

DC 52 Vol. 1: New Edition features:

DC’s groundbreaking publication of the weekly comic 52 tells the story of a “missing” year in the DC Universe—in real time. The cataclysmic events of INFINITE CRISIS have left the world without its three biggest icons—Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman¾and the question is asked: who will stand up in their absence?

