elago’s AW3 case brings classic Macintosh vibes to your AirPods Pro for $11

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its AW3 AirPods Pro Case for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $13, today’s discount marks only the second notable price cut and matches the all-time low. As one of elago’s more recent releases, its AW3 case covers your AirPods Pro in a soft silicone. Not only will it help protect your earbuds from scratches while in your bag or pocket, but the case will also bring some old school Apple vibes into the equation with a design inspired by the classic Macintosh. You’ll also benefit from support for wireless charging and a cable cutout on the bottom. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can get all the details in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for more.

If you’re just looking to add some protection to your AirPods Pro, and don’t mind skipping the retro Apple stylings, elago’s more affordable case is worth a look. You’ll find a soft silicone build like the featured option, but with a more streamlined form-factor and an extra pop of color. Prices start at $8 here and come backed by a 4/5 star rating.

While we’re talking AirPods Pro, this morning we spotted a discount on Apple’s ANC earbuds that brings the price down to $183.50. For those that don’t mind going the open-box route, this is a great way to save over $65 from the usual price tag.

elago AW3 AirPods Pro Case features:

The nostalgic design allows you to reminisce about the retro and old school apple monitor while having great drop protection. Easily install and remove the case without sacrificing any functionality – like wireless charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!