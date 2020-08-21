Apple AirPods Pro are $183.50 for a limited time (Open-box, Reg. $249)

Blinq offers Apple’s AirPods Pro in new open-box condition for $183.29 shipped. Regularly $249, today’s deal is a $25 drop from our previous mention and one of the best offers we’ve seen all-time.

AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. I picked up this pair late last year, and I have to say that the hype is real. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his recent hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.” Includes a 30-day warranty.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save big and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. iPad Air is still $99 off for a limited time at Best Buy. If you’re interested in that model, swing by our coverage from earlier this week for additional details.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

