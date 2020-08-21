Fitbit Versa Lite packs 4-day battery, sleep tracking, more at $100 (Save $60)

- Aug. 21st 2020 8:27 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch for $99.95 shipped in several colors. Normally still fetching its retail price of $160 these day, here you’ll save 38% while scoring the second-best price to date that comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Pairing a smartwatch form-factor with a smattering of fitness tracking capabilities, Fitbit Versa Lite delivers notable features like 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and GPS connectivity. Alongside its touchscreen display that can display notifications from your smartphone, there’s also 4-day battery life to enjoy. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Fitbit Versa Lite also delivers an interchangeable band system, allowing you to mix up the style depending on the occasion. And with plenty of savings left over from the lead deal, picking up a new strap is an easy recommendation. Amazon has various offerings starting from $5, but one highlight is surely on this woven fabric band at $8. It’ll class-up your look from the included workout-friendly silicone strap and comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 5,100 customers.

If the Fitbit feature set or stylings aren’t quite the right fit for you, we’re also seeing a few discounted TicWatch wearables on sale, as well. The new Pro Smartwatch has dropped to an Amazon low at $52 off, plus there’s even more starting at $120. And while we’re talking fitness, you can tackle at-home workouts with $50 off this BodyBoss system.

Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch features:

Open a world of possibilities with Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, the versatile, everyday smartwatch. With all the core fitness and smart features, vibrant colors and an easy one-button design, this smartwatch will inspire you to live boldly and make your goals reality.

