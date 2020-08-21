Schlage’s Connect Smart Z-Wave Deadbolt with handle set hits $180 (Save $70)

Home Depot is currently offering the Schlage Connect Smart Z-Wave Deadbolt with Handle Set for $179.99 shipped. Typically picking up the deadbolt and handle set would run you $250 at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you 28%, beating the combined all-time low by $43, and matching the best we’ve seen this year. Schlage’s Connect deadbolt expands your smart home to the front door thanks to included Z-Wave connectivity for pairing with a variety of systems like SmartThings, Ring, and more. There’s also a built-in touchscreen display, offering yet another way to unlock the door without having to carry a key. The included handle set completes the package with a matching Latitude Lever. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need a full handle set, or if you can live without the Z-Wave connectivity, might want to take a look at the August Smart Lock instead. This alternative enters at $120, saving you quite a bit from the lead bundle. You will be missing out on the integrated touchscreen, but will still be able to unlock the door from a smartphone.

If you’re looking to finally take the plunge and adopt Z-Wave into your smart home, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. There’s also plenty of other tips and recommendations in our previous getting started guide right here. Then go peruse all of the other on-going discounts that are currently in our smart home deals hub.

Schlage Connect Smart Z-Wave Deadbolt features:

Keep your home safe and stylish with the Schlage Century Satin Nickel Connect Smart Lock with Alarm and Latitude Lever Handle set. With its advanced features and home automation system compatibility, it eliminates the hassle of carrying keys. The Latitude lever has clean lines and rectangular features, while the Century handle set has a delicate, slightly curved shape. Designed and tested for strength and durability, this attractive handle set provides the protection you need with minimalist design appeal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!