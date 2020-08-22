AmazonBasics 4-Pc. Packing Cube Set strikes all-time low of $14.50 (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 4-Piece Packing Cube Set for $14.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off recent pricing and marks the lowest offer we have tracked to date. If you struggle to fit everything you’d like to travel with in your suitcase, this set is here to save the day. Not only will it help you stow clothing in a more compact manner, you’ll also stand to benefit from a more organized layout. Each cube measures 11- by 6.75- by 3-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Packing up might mean you’re headed on an outdoor adventure. If so, now’s a great time to consider grabbing a discounted Coleman 4-in-1 Camping Stove. You can currently grab it for $95.50, which happens to offer up $24 in savings. It functions as a stove, wok, griddle, and grill, allowing you to show off your chef-like skillset while camping.

Speaking of camping, did you see our coverage of the new Mobi X Camper Trailer? Despite measuring a mere 12-feet long, it can be expanded to sleep 6. On the outside you’ll find a fold-down countertop that exposes a fully-furnished kitchen with pots, pans, cutlery and more. View photos and learn more when reading our write-up.

AmazonBasics 4-Piece Packing Cube Set features:

Includes (4) Black, small travel organizer cubes with handle for easy carrying

Mesh top panel for breathability and easy identification of contents

Soft mesh won’t damage delicate fabrics

Machine washable; made of high-quality fabric with finished interior seams to increase durability

