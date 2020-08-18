Level up outings with Coleman’s 4-in-1 Camping Stove: $95.50 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 4-in-1 Camping Stove for $95.75 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. This Coleman camping accessory is ready to level up your next outing with 4-in-1 functionality. It can be a stove, wok, griddle, and grill, allowing you to show off your chef-like skillset while spending time outdoors. Cooking power reaches up to 7,000 BTUs and there’s 100-square-inches of space to work with. A push-button ignition negates the need for lighting things up with a match. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Need a way to consume your fresh and delicious meal? You can’t go wrong with Kershaw’s Ration XL Multitool Steel Spork at $4.50. This price is both 50% off and an Amazon low, making now an ideal time to scoop one up. It’s comprised of stainless steel and color-coated in green to increase wear- and rust-resistance.

Want a fancier grill? If so, you should have a look at NOMAD’s new release. It disguises itself as a briefcase and looks tremendous. This is thanks to an enclosure that’s comprised of aircraft-grade aluminum. It weighs in at a mere 28-pounds and is said to be able to cook 30-burgers at once.

Coleman 4-in-1 Camping Stove features:

4-IN-1: Includes 3 inserts (stove, wok, and reversible griddle/grill) for multiple cooking options

COOKING POWER: Up to 7, 000 total BTUs

COOKING AREA: 100 sq. in.

PORTABLE DESIGN WITH EASY SETUP: Removable legs and cooktop inserts fit inside inverted wok for easy storage; locking latches secure contents in transit​

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!