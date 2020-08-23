Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight illuminates your outdoor space and records in 2K for $220

HSN offers the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Security Camera for $219.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $249 and we’ve seen it fall to this price once before at Amazon. The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight arrives with an integrated camera and motion-detected lighting system. This combination delivers extra security that will identify when guests or intruders arrive and shine a light on them in the process. It works with Alexa and various other platforms, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Learn more here.

Speaking of Wyze Cam, recently the affordable smart home brand introduced a new outdoor camera that’s meant to compete with Ring and others. We have full details in our launch coverage, which dives into various specs found on the latest Wyze creation.

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight features:

Protect your home or business with the Arlo Pro 3 floodlight camera. This wire-free video floodlight cuts through the darkness with brilliant LEDs and an integrated high resolution 2K camera, so you can clearly view live clips or recorded video directly from your phone. See more with this camera’s 160-degree field of view, hear and speak to visitors with two-way audio, ward off intruders with the built-in siren and customize lighting configurations to enhance your security.

