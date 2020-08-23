Shark’s Rocket DuoClean Vacuum doubles as a handheld at $150 (Save 32%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Shark HV382 Rocket DuoClean Ultra-Light Corded Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. Down from $220, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, comes within $1 of the best we’ve tracked to date, and is a new 2020 low. This corded vacuum delivers a dual brushroll system that’s said to deep clean carpets and even give hardware floors a “polished” look. LED lights are built into the floor nozzle for helping sport where it is you really need to clean, and an included pet multi tool helps sweep up hair from the couch and more. It also doubles as a handheld vacuum, too. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

A great alternative to the lead deal is the BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster. Adding this handheld vacuum into your setup provides a more convenient way to take care of messes as opposed to the corded option above. So if you already have a vacuum in your arsenal and want an option for lightweight cleanups, this $42 option is worth a look.

Or if you’d rather have a robotic vacuum handle all the chores, we’re currently tracking a new all-time low on Roborock’s laser-guided S6 Smart Robot Vacuum. Right now it is $214 off the going rate, bringing the price down to $435.50.

Shark Rocket DuoClean Vacuum features:

Brushroll garage for easy access to the brushroll for maintenance. Pet multi tool; Designed to capture embedded pet hair on all surfaces. Led lights on the floor nozzle and handheld vacuum to help spot hidden debris throughout your home. Ultra lightweight it converts into a 4.5 pounds handheld vacuum for versatile above floor cleaning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!