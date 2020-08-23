Fossil’s Sport Wear OS Smartwatch hits best price in months at $99 (Save 50%)

Fossil is currently offering its Sport 43mm Smartwatch for $99 shipped in a variety of styles. Having originally sold for $275, it has been trending around $200 lately with today’s offer saving you over 50% and matches our previous mention for the AmazonA low. Fossil’s smartwatch is powered by a Wear OS experience and comes backed by other notable features like up to 24-hours of battery life per charge. On top of a swim-proof design, you’re also looking at heart rate tracking and GPS monitoring, as well as the ability to view texts and other notifications on its touchscreen display. Over 1,300 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating and we called it “the best Wear OS device for most people” in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for even more.

A perfect use of your savings is towards an additional band for your new Fossil smartwatch. Amazon has plenty of different styles starting under $15, with everything from sport to leather, metal link and more to change up the watch’s design.

Alongside the Fitbit Versa Lite discount at $60 off that we spotted to close out last week, on-going offers for TicWatch’s lineup of wearables are still live. Right now, you can save $52 on the brand’s latest Pro Smartwatch at an all-time low, as well as other models from $120.

Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Fit for every style—this ultra-lightweight 43mm Sport smartwatch features a black silicone strap, lets you track your heart rate, track your workout (even swimming), customize your dial and more. Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google are compatible with iPhone and Android phones.

