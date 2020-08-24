Add a wireless backup camera system to your vehicle for just $42.50 (Reg. $77)

AccflyDirect (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera System for $42.34 shipped with the code SW6IBCCX at checkout. Down from its $77 list price, today’s deal marks one of the biggest discounts that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. While you might have wanted to add a backup camera to your vehicle, it can be a bit cumbersome with wired options. This wireless model only needs a few minute’s worth of setup and includes both the camera and wireless monitor. It’s a great way to see behind your vehicle while backing up, helping you to drive safer. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking to secure your car while you drive? Well, picking up a dash camera is perfect for that task. This one from Aukey is a great option, as it records 1080p and offers a slim design. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, it’ll only set you back $26 shipped right now.

However, add a backup camera to your car for less with this one from eRapta. It’s wired and doesn’t include a monitor, meaning you’ll need a radio or rearview mirror with a compatible display. But, at $26 shipped, it’s an easy recommendation for those on tighter budgets.

Accfly Wireless Backup Camera System features:

Wireless rear-view camera is built-in wireless module, doesn’t have complex problem about wiring,the wireless distance can be up to 28ft in open areas.When the vehicle is in reverse gear,shows the image automatically,moving forward,the screen will be black and can show the time,which will be safer for the driver.

