Today we are tracking the first notable price drop on The House of Da Vinci 2 — the direct follow up to one of the best iOS adventure puzzle games out there. Regularly $5, today we are seeing it down at $2.99, which is the very first deal we have tracked since release. The original has hosted over 2-million players, according to developer Blue Brain Games, and it is now ready for even more to dive into the sequel. Taking on the role of the apprentice to the “Renaissance genius, Leonardo da Vinci,” players are faced with a host of 3D mechanics puzzles, gadgets, and more, alongside an interesting narrative. Rated 4+ stars from thousands and you’ll get even more details down below.

Soon to be among the best iOS adventure puzzle games out there, The House of Da Vinci 2 has players exploring a “world full of mechanical gadgets and mind-twisting inventions.” There are hundreds of new objects to explore, updated touch controls, and a voice-narrated story. Gamers will “travel through time and witness a series of mysterious events that led to the greatest discovery in human history.”

More on The House of Da Vinci 2:

One of the best iOS adventure puzzle games: Become Giacomo, the apprentice to the Renaissance genius, Leonardo da Vinci. Explore the world full of puzzles, mechanical gadgets and mind-twisting inventions. Travel through time and witness a series of mysterious events that led to the greatest discovery in human history. Go back in time not only to reveal past mysteries and hidden objects – use unique Oculus Perpetua to shape the present in a significant way. Navigate through mesmerizing locations even more intuitively. All game controls have been redesigned and optimized to feel as intuitive as it gets.

