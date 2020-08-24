Today’s best game deals: Wonderful 101 Remaster $25, Resident Evil 3 from $36, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the The Wonderful 101: Remastered on PlayStation 4 for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the remastered version of the game that was announced back in February of this year. You’ll also find the regularly $40 Nintendo Switch version for $33.88 at Amazon right now. This unique experience from Platinum Games has players taking control of over 100 different heroes with a slew of wild unite morph abilities. Learn more about the remastered version right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Nintendo 1-2-Switch, Luigi’s Mansion 3, FIFA 20, Resident Evil 3 remake, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Amazon Switch Game sale from $5
- New Nintendo eShop sale live from $7
- New PSN digital Games Under $20 sale
- Switch Indie World game sale up to 40% off
- Xbox digital game sale up to 65% off
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Resident Evil 3 remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ring Fit Adventure $70 (In-stock, Reg. $80)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania + Sonic Racing Pack $40 (Pre-order)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on the eShop
- ARMS $42 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on the eShop
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer $11 (Reg. $15)
- Also matched on the eShop
- FIFA 20 Legacy Edition for Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- This War of Mine: Complete $12 (Reg. $40)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $7 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $7 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- NBA 2K20 Switch $5 (Reg. $30+)
- Bastion $2 (Reg. $15)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Complete Edition $18.50 (Reg. $40+)
- WHAT THE GOLF? $15 (Reg. $20)
- Transistor $3 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- XCOM 2 Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Injustice 2: Legendary $15 (Reg. $30)
- Matched on Xbox
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 Aftermath Kollection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition $10 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Desperados III $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $53 (Reg. $60)
- Plus details on new gameplay updates
- Aladdin and The Lion King $18 (Reg. $30)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
