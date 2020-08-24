Today’s best game deals: Wonderful 101 Remaster $25, Resident Evil 3 from $36, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the The Wonderful 101: Remastered on PlayStation 4 for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the remastered version of the game that was announced back in February of this year. You’ll also find the regularly $40 Nintendo Switch version for $33.88 at Amazon right now. This unique experience from Platinum Games has players taking control of over 100 different heroes with a slew of wild unite morph abilities. Learn more about the remastered version right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Nintendo 1-2-Switch, Luigi’s Mansion 3, FIFA 20, Resident Evil 3 remake, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

