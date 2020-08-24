It is Monday morning and that means it’s time to kick off the week in Mac and iOS app deals. As the battle rages on between Epic Games and Apple, the new Marvel theme Fortnite content was just teased and the App Store game deals just keep coming. Today’s collection is headlined by Lost Portal CCG, the very notable price drop on The House of Da Vinci 2, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, and some great productivity/production apps like Cubasis 3, FineScanner PRO, and ProShot, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Dungeon Survival: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ProShot: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $34 (Reg. $50)

iPad: Cubasis 2: $16 (Reg. $24)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Calm Baby Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: HaloPDF -PDF Converter&Scanner: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Calendarium – About this Day: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: She and The Light Bearer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cat Quest: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SIMULACRA: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SIMULACRA 2: $4 (Reg. $5)

More on Cubasis 3 :

Quickly and easily capture your musical ideas as soon as they arrive and turn them into professional-sounding songs with the multi-award winning Cubasis 3. Enjoy performing, recording, mixing and sharing your music in no time, wherever you are, right there on your iPhone and iPad. Meet one of the fastest, most intuitive and complete audio and MIDI DAWs available on iOS today: Cubasis 3.

