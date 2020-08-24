Expand your Assistant setup with two Google Home Minis for $40 (Save 30%)

Walmart is currently offering a 2-pack of Google Home Mini Smart Speakers for $39.99 shipped. Typically fetching $29 each, today’s offer amounts to over 30% in savings, matches the second-best we’ve seen in months, and comes within $5 of our previous Prime member-only discount. Home Mini delivers a fabric-wrapped smart speaker powered by Assistant for expanding the rest of your Google smart home, or kicking things off without picking up the latest Nest Mini. Alongside being able to respond to voice commands and the like, you’ll also benefit from multi-room audio and more. Over 20,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our review. Head below for more.

For those privy to the Alexa ecosystem, you’d pay $50 right now for a single Echo Dot, for comparison. But if you’re looking to get even more value out of the featured bundled, using some of your savings on this highly-rated wall mount is a great option. At just $8, you’ll be able to snuggly fix the Home Mini to the wall. It’s particularly helpful in the kitchen or anywhere else where space is limited. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your setup for less, regardless of if it’s based around Alexa, Assistant, or Siri. Some highlights so far to kick off the week include 20% off Ring Alarm systems from $160, the brand’s latest Video Doorbells starting at $80, and more.

Google Home Mini features:

Google Home Mini is a smart speaker powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to enjoy your entertainment, get answers from Google, tackle your day, and control your smart home. Google Home Mini works on its own or you can have a few around the house, giving you the power of Google anywhere.

