Govee’s 66-foot RGB LED light strip hits an Amazon low at under $43 shipped

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 65.6-foot Remote Controlled RGB LED Light Strip for $42.89 shipped with the code IJDIDTX7 at checkout. Down from $57 or so, today’s deal beats our last mention by around $3 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This strip offers something that most others don’t, which is nearly 66-feet of lighting. It’s controlled by an included remote that has 44-keys on it for fine-tuned control. The two 32.8-foot strips can cover an entire home theater, game room, kitchen, office, or even bedroom with ease. The controller also has three buttons on it, allowing you to change the brightness, what mode the strip is in, as well as power state. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Do you need RGB LED strips in a place that there’s no wall outlet to plug into? Well, we’ve got you covered. You can get Govee’s 9.8-foot RGB LED strip for $14 Prime shipped. This LED strip is designed to attach to the back of your monitor or TV and is powered over USB, helping to clean up your setup even further while providing ambient illumination.

Govee RGB LED Strip features:

65.6ft Super-long Strip: Two rolls of 32.8ft LED light strips are long enough to reach around your entire room and light the whole place up

Vibrant RGB Colors Your Life: 20 Multiple colors, 9 vivid lighting modes (jump, fade, flash etc.) and several brightness levels of Govee LED strip lights offer you options for diverse situation uses

Set up in Seconds: With built-in upgraded pins, you are able to get rid of wrong-direction trouble

