Kwikset’s Premis Smart Lock delivers HomeKit control for $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the Kwikset Premis Touchscreen HomeKit Smart Lock for $159.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, like you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Kwikset’s Premis smart lock expands your HomeKit setup with a Bluetooth design and integrated touchscreen display. So whether you’re looking to rely on Siri, your smartphone, or using a passcode, this offering will make it easy to ditch keys from your everyday carry. This model also comes in a Venetian Bronze style, which is bound to pair well with most doors. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 615 customers. Head below for more.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a HomeKit-enabled deadbolt for this price, but if you can live without Siri integration, August’s Smart Lock at $119 is worth considering instead. Going with this option means you’ll make out for less than the lead deal, but those savings do come from forfeiting the built-in display, as well.

Kwikset Premis HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Premis is a touchscreen smart lock that works with Apple HomeKit. It is a one-touch locking motorized deadbolt. You can enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry using Siri voice commands, the Premis App, or with your personalized code. It features patented SecureScreen technology to prevent code detection from fingerprints on the touchscreen. Premis is easy to install, program and use, and operates on 4 AA batteries.

