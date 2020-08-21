A new Fortnite Marvel crossover is on the way as part of the Chapter 2 Season 4 content for the online battle royale experience. While rumors were suggesting something along these lines for a least a couple of days now, Epic Games has now made it about as official as today’s teaser image could. Head below for a closer look.

After virtual Travis Scott concerts rocked the game a couple of months back, Epic brought new cars as part of this month’s Joy Ride update. Fast Forward to today, and we are now just one week away from what very much appears to be a heavy Marvel influence for Chapter 4.

Fortnite Marvel crossover inbound:

As we mentioned above, rumors were already out there suggesting some kind of influx of official Fortnite Marvel crossover content on the way. A data miner by the name of Hypex recently scoped out some cosmetic Wolverine and Thor gear in the game, obviously suggesting something was either on the way or scrapped as part of previous updates.

Then Epic Games tweeted this extremely obvious teaser image (seen below) for what will presumably be the theme of Chapter 2 Season 4:

Obviously we are looking at some kind Marvel-related update that will, according to the teaser image, hit on August 27, 2020. The Marvel logo is present and accounted for and that might even be a sort of comic-style image of Thor inside the Fortnite lettering. Whether the entire thing is just a bunch of costumes or not is hard to say, but past Marvel-related crossover events suggest it will likely be at least a little bit more than that.

This certainly isn’t the first time the Marvel Universe has invaded the world of Fortnite. Back in 2018, a limited-time promotion added Thanos into the experience. Players fast enough to grab the Infinity Gauntlet placed somewhere on the map could actually step into the shoes of the supervillain, adding a particularly interesting, if not gimmicky, wrinkle to the experience. After that, a series of Avengers weapons were also added to aid players in taking down the evil Thanos.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Here’s to hoping the official upcoming Fortnite Marvel update is even more substantial with a host of gameplay additions along with the cosmetics and weaponry. Knowing Epic Games is almost certainly will be to some degree, and maybe we will be looking at a more permanent influx of Marvel content here.

