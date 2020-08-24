Easily connect legacy devices to your Mac with bendable USB-C adapter at $7

Amazon offers the nonda USB-C to A adapter for $6.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $9-$10 with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen in 2020. For further comparison, Apple charges $19 for nearly an identical adapter, although it’s down to $16 at Amazon currently. This nifty adapter makes it easy to connect legacy devices to the latest devices from Apple, including MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. I have a few of these around the house to compliment my 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it easy to pair older hard drives and my printer when needed. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you can skip the cable design, opt to save a bit further per unit and go with this two-pack of USB-C to A adapters. You’ll get a more streamlined look here, but be aware, the rigid design won’t offer as much flexibility as today’s featured product. Over 9,100 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

For more deals on everyday accessories, consider checking out these deals on Logitech keyboards and more. Logitech is of course known as one of the best productivity brands out there, and some of its latest keyboards are now on sale.

nonda USB-C to A adapter features:

Premium material ensures durability and maximum flexibility. Bend it to any angle you desire when you connect it to your USB-C devices as many as 10,137 times! It won’t heat up when you charge or transfer data with it. No more worries about heat damaging your connected devices. Extend storage of your new USB-C smartphones.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!