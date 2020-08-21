Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced Keyboard and Ergo Trackball now $80 each ($20 off)

Staples is currently offering the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard for $80.24 shipped when adding a filler item to your cart and applying code 94327 at checkout. Down from its usual $100 price tag at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches our previous mention for the second-best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. MX Keys delivers a more premium typing experience than other keyboards with an aluminum frame, backlit keys, and wireless connectivity. Alongside working with both Mac and PC, Logitech’s FLOW functionality lets you copy text and more between multiple devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Staples is discounting the Logitech MX Ergo Plus Advanced Wireless Trackball as well, dropping the price to $80.09 when paired with a filler item and code 94327 has been appleid at checkout. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, beats our previous mention by $0.50, and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. Logitech’s MX Ergo Plus brings the iconic trackball design to your setup with eight programmable buttons, FLOW, and Mac or PC compatibility. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Logitech MX Keys Advanced Keyboard features:

Introducing MX keys, an advanced wireless illuminated keyboard crafted for efficiency, stability, and precision. Perfect stroke keys are shaped for your fingertips and backlighting lights up the moment your hands approach. Increased key stability reduces noise while optimizing responsiveness – and tactile reference for hand positioning makes it easy to stay oriented and in your flow. Compatible with Logitech Flow enabled mouse.

