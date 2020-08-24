Save up to $800 on LG’s 2020 lineup of 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs from $1,497

- Aug. 24th 2020 12:22 pm ET

0

BuyDig is currently discounting LG’s 2020 lineup of Smart 4K OLED TVs headlined by the 55-inch model bundled with a $50 Visa gift card for $1,496.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon as well as B&H, but without the added credit. Typically selling for $2,000, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings, beats the previous discount by $353, and marks a new all-time low. As one of LG’s latest home theater displays, it’s OLED TV delivers 4K picture quality alongside HDR, 1ms response times for gaming, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. There’s also pixel-level dimming for “darker blacks and vibrant color,” as well as a bevy of built-in smart features. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are two of the most noteworthy, but there’s also LG’s own webOS platform, Alexa support, and more. In terms of ports, you’ll find four HDMI inputs, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 220 customers. Head below for more LG TVs on sale.

Other LG OLED 4K TVs on sale:

Right now, you can also upgrade your existing setup by bringing home TiVo’s Edge for Antenna with 2TB of storage for $270.50. That’s alongside on-going discounts on Samsung’s 43-inch 4K Frame TV at $135 off and even more in our home theater guide.

LG 55-inch CX 4K OLED TV features:

Enjoy apps and internet-based content at four times the resolution of Full HD with the LG CXPUA 55″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV. This 54.6″ OLED TV features a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, allowing you to view detailed UHD images, and the enhanced black and contrast levels of OLED technology helps colors seem more vibrant. HDR capability with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision support provides a wider color gamut and increased brightness with compatible content and devices. Dolby Vision IQ technology uses an onboard ambient light sensor and your content’s genre to optimize the image of Dolby Vision content for your room.

