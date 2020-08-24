Smartphone Accessories: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ $114 (24% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $114 shipped in red. Down from the usual $150 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering a true wireless design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ pack 11-hours of playback per charge, which jumps to 22 thanks to the included Qi-enabled charging case. There’s also a built-in Ambient Sound mode that cuts out distracting noise around you when it’s time to focus, as well as built-in touch pads for playback control. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.
More smartphone accessories:
- AirPods Pro hit Amazon all-time low price
- JBL GO2 Waterproof Speaker: $29 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Aukey 20000mAh 10W Qi Power Bank: $37 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
- w/ code 2E47L8WO
- New Anker deals start at $14: Save on iPhone and Android essentials, more
- Boltune True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Lifeproof Lightning Lanyard Cable: $10 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Monoprice Obsidian 18W 10000mAh Power Bank: $32.50 (Reg. $50) | Monoprice
- Expand your Assistant setup with two Google Home Minis for $40 (Save 30%)
- Seneo 3-in-1 10W Wireless Charging Station: $17 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
- w/ code RNATZASX
Deals still live from the weekend:
- amFilm Glass iPhone 11 Pro Screen Protector: $4 (Reg. $7) | Amazon
- w/ code TH35TEO8
- RAVPower 7.5W Qi Charging Pad: $16 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code NK926KOJ
- Adjustable Car Mount: $9 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- Razer Arctech Slim for iPhone 11 Pro Case: $10 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code 60F3HKFT
- amFilm Glass iPhone 11 Pro Max Screen Protector: $4 (Reg. $7) | Amazon
- w/ code U6Z49FE2
Get lost in your favorite playlist with these Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones. The premium AKG technology delivers crisp, high notes and deep bass for a full-bodied sound, while the built-in battery delivers up to 22 hours of nonstop playtime for limitless entertainment. When paired with your smartphone, these rechargeable Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones are compatible with virtual assistants like Bixby or Alexa for convenient hands-free control.
Your voice, loud and clear. Ensure you’re heard clearly. A dedicated internal and two external microphones pick up your voice and isolate it from outside noises. When you’re on a call, your voice comes through richly and confidently, even in noisy locations.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!