Smartphone Accessories: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ $114 (24% off), more

- Aug. 24th 2020 10:28 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $114 shipped in red. Down from the usual $150 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering a true wireless design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ pack 11-hours of playback per charge, which jumps to 22 thanks to the included Qi-enabled charging case. There’s also a built-in Ambient Sound mode that cuts out distracting noise around you when it’s time to focus, as well as built-in touch pads for playback control. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review

Get lost in your favorite playlist with these Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones. The premium AKG technology delivers crisp, high notes and deep bass for a full-bodied sound, while the built-in battery delivers up to 22 hours of nonstop playtime for limitless entertainment. When paired with your smartphone, these rechargeable Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones are compatible with virtual assistants like Bixby or Alexa for convenient hands-free control.

Your voice, loud and clear. Ensure you’re heard clearly. A dedicated internal and two external microphones pick up your voice and isolate it from outside noises. When you’re on a call, your voice comes through richly and confidently, even in noisy locations.

