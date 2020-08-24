Score a $200 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook at a low of $799

- Aug. 24th 2020 12:59 pm ET

0

Samsung is currently offering its Galaxy Chromebook i5 1.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $799 shipped in both colors. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Down from the usual $999 price tag, today’s offer saves you $200 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Samsung’s latest Chromebook delivers a flagship experience centered around a 13-inch 4K AMOLED display, aluminum body, and backlit keyboard. Its 2-in-1 form-factor pairs well with the bundled S-Pen, and you’ll be able to count on 256GB of solid-state storage as well as 8GB of RAM. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review from earlier in the year. Hit the jump for more.

Protect your new Chromebook by spending just $14 of your savings on a sleeve to go alongside it. Whether you’re back at school for in-person courses or are taking them remotely, this case and its water-repellent material is a great way to keep the Galaxy Chromebook from being scratched in between sessions. Not only does it also come in a variety of colors, but also carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 10,000 customers.

Speaking of Samsung, this morning we also spotted $150 discounts on its Galaxy S10/+ Android smartphone lineup. Prices are now down to the lowest in months starting at $600. You can also grab Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ at $114, which will pair well with either the featured Chromebook or handsets.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook features:

Complete tasks on the go with this Fiesta Red Samsung Galaxy Chromebook laptop computer. The 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display provides stunning visuals, while the Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM deliver powerful performance. This Bluetooth-enabled Samsung Galaxy Chromebook laptop computer has a 256GB SSD that speeds up startups and offers ample storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung
Chromebook

Chromebook

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go