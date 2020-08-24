Score a $200 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook at a low of $799

Samsung is currently offering its Galaxy Chromebook i5 1.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $799 shipped in both colors. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Down from the usual $999 price tag, today’s offer saves you $200 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Samsung’s latest Chromebook delivers a flagship experience centered around a 13-inch 4K AMOLED display, aluminum body, and backlit keyboard. Its 2-in-1 form-factor pairs well with the bundled S-Pen, and you’ll be able to count on 256GB of solid-state storage as well as 8GB of RAM. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review from earlier in the year. Hit the jump for more.

Protect your new Chromebook by spending just $14 of your savings on a sleeve to go alongside it. Whether you’re back at school for in-person courses or are taking them remotely, this case and its water-repellent material is a great way to keep the Galaxy Chromebook from being scratched in between sessions. Not only does it also come in a variety of colors, but also carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 10,000 customers.

Speaking of Samsung, this morning we also spotted $150 discounts on its Galaxy S10/+ Android smartphone lineup. Prices are now down to the lowest in months starting at $600. You can also grab Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ at $114, which will pair well with either the featured Chromebook or handsets.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook features:

Complete tasks on the go with this Fiesta Red Samsung Galaxy Chromebook laptop computer. The 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display provides stunning visuals, while the Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM deliver powerful performance. This Bluetooth-enabled Samsung Galaxy Chromebook laptop computer has a 256GB SSD that speeds up startups and offers ample storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!