Save $150 on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10/+ smartphones from $600

- Aug. 24th 2020 9:52 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Android Smartphone for $699.99 shipped. Having dropped from $850, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ is a great device for those who don’t need the latest and greatest handsets, but don’t want to skimp out on some of the more flagship-caliber features. Highlights here include 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, PowerShare wireless Qi charging, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. A triple rear-facing camera array rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,600 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Right now, we’re also seeing the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 for $599.99 at Amazon. Down from $750, today’s offer matches the best we’ve seen since February, saves you $150, and is the second-best to date.  Sporting much of the same feature set as the S10+ but in a 6.1-inch form-factor, you’ll enjoy pro-grade cameras, all-day battery, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Google’s new Pixel 4a is also seeing a notable discount, dropping to $10 per month at Verizon. That’s joined by a similar promotion on Samsung’s A71 5G Smartphone at $360 off. Then go check out all of the best app and game deals live on Google Play right now in our latest roundup.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ features:

Premium experience that exceeds any and all expectations. A ridiculously powerful Pro-grade Camera, intelligent battery, in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint ID and an immersive cinematic screen in a slim, balanced form. Galaxy S10+ takes your Galaxy to the next level.

