Tommy Hilfiger takes 30% off all loungewear, underwear, sweaters, more from $9

- Aug. 24th 2020 12:54 pm ET

Tommy Hilfiger is offering 30% off loungewear, underwear, sweaters, and more with promo code RELAX at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Joggers are very trendy for this fall. The Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Essential Joggers are currently on sale for $49 and originally were priced at $70. These joggers will become a go-to in your wardrobe for post-workouts, lounging, or casual events. You can find them in two color options and will pair perfectly with all of your fall sneakers. This style also looks nice paired with t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, or vests. Hit the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out our fashion guide with sales from Banana Republic, Cole Haan, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

