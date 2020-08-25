Bring home the theater experience with cert. refurb Epson projectors from $330

Today only, Woot is currently discounting a selection of certified refurbished Epson projectors starting at $330 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an additional $6 otherwise. One standout is on the Epson Home Cinema 2045 Projector at $699.99. Having originally retailed for $850, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings and marks the lowest we’ve tracked this year, refurbished or otherwise. With a max 2,200-lumen brightness and 1080p visuals, you’ll be able to project content with an up to 332-inch screen. Alongside support for 3D movies, there’s also built-in Miracast support for wirelessly projecting content from a smartphone. A pair of HDMI ports round out the notable features. Over 170 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Includes a 1-year warranty from Epson. Head below for more.

If the featured projector isn’t cutting it for your home theater needs, be sure to swing by the rest of today’s discounted offerings courtesy of Woot. With prices starting at $330, you’ll find some more affordable alternatives as well as more high-end models. Each one comes backed by the same 1-year Epson warranty as the lead deal, too.

Or for those who’d rather stick with a TV for their home theater upgrade, we’re currently tracking up to $800 in savings across some of LG’s latest releases. With various models of its 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs on sale, prices start at $1,497. Then go swing by our home theater guide for even more.

Epson Home Cinema 2045 features:

Enjoy your favorite 3D content with the Epson PowerLite Home Cinema 2045 Full HD 3LCD Home Theater Projector and your 3D-compatible media and equipment. It provides 1920 x 1080 resolution for both 2D and 3D content. Its 2200 lumen light output will help ensure images are bright, while its 35,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio will aid in showing detail in dark areas of the image. The projector has a 1.2x manual zoom with a 1.22 to 1.47 throw ratio to provide placement flexibility.

