Upgrade your PC setup with up to 30% off HyperX and CORSAIR headsets from $50

Amazon currently offers the HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset for $109.99 shipped. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the all-time low set only once before. HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S delivers a more personalized gaming experience than relying on a pair of speakers with 7.1-channel surround sound and customizable audio preferences. On top of memory foam ear pads, there’s an aluminum frame as well as built-on noise cancelling microphone. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who prefer CORSAIR can also score its HS60 Pro Headset for $49.99 at Amazon, as well as Best Buy. Down from $70, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, comes within $4 of the all-time low, and is the best since April. This headset packs similar 7.1-channel audio compared to what you’ll find above, but without as premium of a build. It does however work with PS4, Switch, and more, alongside the expected PC compatibility. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Regardless of which headset you end up with, using your savings to pick up Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12 is a great way to spend some of the leftover savings. This is a great buy for neatly storing them under your battlestation when not in use. Then go swing by our PC gaming guide for even more, including $300 off Razer Blade Stealth 13 models.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S features:

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S keeps the best parts of the original, groundbreaking Cloud Alpha, but with additional enhancements and features. Cloud Alpha S features custom-tuned HyperX virtual 7. 1 surround sound delivered through its advanced USB audio control box. Bass adjustment sliders have been added to the ear cups so you can fine-tune the bass level of your audio. You can adjust audio volume, mic volume, mute the mic, and activate 7. 1 and now even adjust the game audio/chat balance on the audio control box.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!