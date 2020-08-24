A $300 discount brings Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 to a new all-time low

- Aug. 24th 2020 4:49 pm ET

$300 off
0

Amazon is currently offering the latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop i7 1.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,499.99 shipped. Down from its $1,800 going rate, today’s offer marks a new all-time low and is the very first time we’ve seen it go on sale. Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 delivers a portable gaming experience powered by a 10th Generation i7 processor that’s supplemented by 16GB of RAM for multitasking and 512GB of solid-state storage. Alongside a CNC aluminum build, there’s also a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card, 120Hz display, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. So whether you’re looking to dive into some AAA titles or get a new mobile powerhouse for video editing and the like, Blade Stealth 13 is up to the task. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can get a better idea of what to expect from our review of the previous-generation model. More details can be found below the fold.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma at $100. Adding this accessory into your battlestation will provide your setup with a place to dock your new Blade Stealth 13. It has an aluminum construction as well as a built-in USB 3.0 port and is designed to keep the laptop cool while gaming. Plus, there’s Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well. 

If you’re looking to build your own gaming setup from scratch, ASROCK’s all-new H470 Steel Legend LGA1200 motherboard is a great place to start, especially considering it’s down to an Amazon low of $125. Or you could expand an existing setup with the lowest price yet on LG’s 34-inch Curved 1440p Monitor at $200 off.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

The Razer Blade Stealth with GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q is built with breakthrough graphics performance that’s up to 2.5X the GeForce GTX 950M and up to 80% faster than the GTX 1050, enabling the Blade Stealth 13 to be the ultimate gaming ultrabook on the go.

 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$300 off
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go