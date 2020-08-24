A $300 discount brings Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 to a new all-time low

Amazon is currently offering the latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop i7 1.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,499.99 shipped. Down from its $1,800 going rate, today’s offer marks a new all-time low and is the very first time we’ve seen it go on sale. Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 delivers a portable gaming experience powered by a 10th Generation i7 processor that’s supplemented by 16GB of RAM for multitasking and 512GB of solid-state storage. Alongside a CNC aluminum build, there’s also a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card, 120Hz display, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. So whether you’re looking to dive into some AAA titles or get a new mobile powerhouse for video editing and the like, Blade Stealth 13 is up to the task. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can get a better idea of what to expect from our review of the previous-generation model. More details can be found below the fold.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma at $100. Adding this accessory into your battlestation will provide your setup with a place to dock your new Blade Stealth 13. It has an aluminum construction as well as a built-in USB 3.0 port and is designed to keep the laptop cool while gaming. Plus, there’s Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well.

If you’re looking to build your own gaming setup from scratch, ASROCK’s all-new H470 Steel Legend LGA1200 motherboard is a great place to start, especially considering it’s down to an Amazon low of $125. Or you could expand an existing setup with the lowest price yet on LG’s 34-inch Curved 1440p Monitor at $200 off.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

The Razer Blade Stealth with GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q is built with breakthrough graphics performance that’s up to 2.5X the GeForce GTX 950M and up to 80% faster than the GTX 1050, enabling the Blade Stealth 13 to be the ultimate gaming ultrabook on the go.

