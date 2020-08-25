Just $7 adds this sporty Apple Watch band to your arsenal

Mosstek Direct (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Apple Watch Sport Band in Black/Purple for $6.89. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $12 for this watch. Today’s offer is the best we’ve ever seen at Amazon. This affordable Apple Watch band arrives with a unique perforated silicone design that’s perfect for heavy workouts. Official bands from Apple are nearly $50, however, going this third-party route is a great way to score notable savings along the way. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of different bands to choose from, including leather, Milanese Loop-style, and more, if today’s lead deal isn’t for you.

While we’re on the subject of sport bands, swing by one of our recent Tested with 9to5Toys reviews for a look at an affordable third-party Pride band. At under $10, it sure beats paying $49 direct for a similar option from Apple. Full details are right here.

Mosstek Apple Watch Band features:

Premium Materials: Made of durable and flexible Silicone. Soft and lightweight to wear, sweat and water-resistant, perfect for high-intensity workouts and sleep tracking.

Air Holes Design: There are multiple holes designed for breathable and comfortable wearing experience and more wear length choices. Perfect for you to wear it on any occasion.

Double Protection: Stainless steel buckle design adds security for your apple watch even if you are doing an intensive workout. A strap holder with two tabs, help to protect the bands from coming loose and falling off.

