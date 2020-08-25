Just $7 adds this sporty Apple Watch band to your arsenal

- Aug. 25th 2020 10:46 am ET

$7
0

Mosstek Direct (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Apple Watch Sport Band in Black/Purple for $6.89. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $12 for this watch. Today’s offer is the best we’ve ever seen at Amazon. This affordable Apple Watch band arrives with a unique perforated silicone design that’s perfect for heavy workouts. Official bands from Apple are nearly $50, however, going this third-party route is a great way to score notable savings along the way. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of different bands to choose from, including leather, Milanese Loop-style, and more, if today’s lead deal isn’t for you.

While we’re on the subject of sport bands, swing by one of our recent Tested with 9to5Toys reviews for a look at an affordable third-party Pride band. At under $10, it sure beats paying $49 direct for a similar option from Apple. Full details are right here.

Mosstek Apple Watch Band features:

  • Premium Materials: Made of durable and flexible Silicone. Soft and lightweight to wear, sweat and water-resistant, perfect for high-intensity workouts and sleep tracking.
  • Air Holes Design: There are multiple holes designed for breathable and comfortable wearing experience and more wear length choices. Perfect for you to wear it on any occasion.
  • Double Protection: Stainless steel buckle design adds security for your apple watch even if you are doing an intensive workout. A strap holder with two tabs, help to protect the bands from coming loose and falling off.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$7
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp