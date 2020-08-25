Huge Optimum Nutrition Protein deals at Amazon: 10-lbs. for $54 (Reg. $100+)

- Aug. 25th 2020 8:28 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $115 $54
0

Amazon is now offering 10-pounds of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder (Extreme Milk Chocolate) for $53.99 shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price. Then cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Typically selling for over $115 at Amazon, we have seen it briefly down in the $80 range this summer but nothing quite as deep as today’s deal. If you’re looking to stock up, this is your chance. Alongside 5.5-grams of “naturally occurring BCAAs,” it contains 24-grams of protein per serving. The gluten-free mixture also has only 3- to 4-grams of carbs, 1- to 3-grams of sugar, and up to 1.5-grams of fat (numbers vary slightly depending on flavor). Rated 4+ stars from over 7,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 10-pound package is overkill for you, consider the 2-pound option at $30. While clearly not as good a value overall, it is a much better way to give the ON protein a try before committing to a giant 10-pound bag. But if your protein powder situation is already taken care of, just score some CLIF energy bars for $11 Prime shipped or so and call it a day.

More on the Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey Protein:

  • GOLD STANDARD 100% Whey delivers 24g of whey protein, has 5.5 grams of naturally occurring BCAAs, and 4 grams of naturally occurring glutamine per serving. Gluten Free
  • OVER 5G OF BCAAS – help build lean and strong muscles with naturally occurring BCAAs
  • 3-4G CARBS, 1-3G SUGAR, AND 1-1.5G FAT, GLUTEN FREE, No Sucralose in Double Rich Chocolate Flavor

