Piper’s STEAM Kit assembles a Raspberry Pi-powered computer at $199 (Save 20%)

- Aug. 25th 2020 1:23 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Piper Raspberry Pi STEAM Computer Kit for $199 shipped. Typically fetching $249, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen since April, and matches the all-time low. This STEAM kit allows you to assemble a laptop computer that’s centered around Raspberry Pi 3 Model B. The entire package helps introduce your kids to various programming concepts and other computer knowhow with a series of projects. And then once all of the included tasks have been completed, they’ll be able to use the computer and its 9-inch display for web browsing, playing Minecraft, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get your little one (or even yourself) started with some programming fundamentals, the Harry Potter Coding Kit from Kano is worth a look. This alternative pairs with an iPad and other devices and has you using a motion-activated wand to learn to code. It currently goes for $61 at Amazon, and you can dive into our hands-on review for additional details.

Or for those looking to go with something a bit more familiar, we recent took a hands-on look at LEGO’s Star Wars Droid Commander set. This STEAM-focused creation has you build three different bots from a galaxy far, far away, which pair with your iPhone and more for a remote-controlled experience. Or just check out our roundup of the best coding kits for even more.

Piper Raspberry Pi Computer Kit features:

Includes all the components needed to build a fully-functioning computer! A Raspberry Pi, 9″ screen, DIY speaker, rechargeable battery. Teaching kids to be STEAM-capable; coding their own games, interactive projects and more! Building the computer is only the beginning! Using Piper’s StoryMode, kids are guided through a secret mission, attaching wires and connecting electronic components to move around an immersive world and controlling the outcome.

