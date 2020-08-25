You can now score Pixelmator Pro on Mac for $27.99 via the Mac App Store. Among our favorite photography and image manipulation apps out there, now is a great chance to score it at 30% off. Regularly $40, this is the lowest price we have tracked since a brief sale back in October of 2019. Today’s promotion is in celebration of the app receiving 10,000 five star ratings worldwide on the Mac App Store, according to today’s official Pixelmator Team Tweet. Just recently updated with a slew of new features including enhanced text paths, Pixelmator Pro is described as “an incredibly powerful, beautiful, and easy to use image editor designed exclusively for Mac.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 ratings on the US App Store. More details below.

Pixelmator Pro features a “wide range of professional-grade, nondestructive image editing tools.” The modern, single-window interface leaves all of the app’s powerful tools accessible while allowing users to stay focused on what really matters. From magically removing objects from images and touching up your photography projects to color adjustments, vector graphic design, and much more, anyone looking to create better visuals should seriously consider today’s discount.

Outside of today’s rare Pixelmator Pro deal, this morning’s roundup has some great iOS and Mac app price drops to take a look at as well. Those include Dead Cells, Zombie Night Terror, Inspire Pro, btw – puzzle maze, Money Pro: Personal Finance, and more.

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $28 (Reg. $40)

Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 21 + extras $51, Power Rangers $12, more

More on Pixelmator Pro:

Pixelmator Pro is an incredibly powerful, beautiful, and easy to use image editor designed exclusively for Mac. With a wide range of professional-grade, nondestructive image editing tools, Pixelmator Pro lets you bring out the best in your photos, create gorgeous compositions and designs, draw, paint, apply stunning effects, design beautiful text, and edit images in just about any way you can imagine. And thanks to its intuitive and accessible design, Pixelmator Pro is delightfully easy to use — whether you’re just starting out with image editing or you’re a seasoned pro.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!