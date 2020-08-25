All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now ready to go. While we are still tracking the very first big-time price drop on The House of Da Vinci sequel, there are plenty more notable deals to add to the list this morning. Headlining today’s collection is the stellar roguevania action platformer Dead Cells, but we also have great deals on titles like Zombie Night Terror, Inspire Pro, btw – puzzle maze, Money Pro: Personal Finance, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safari Rescue: Bubble Shooter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Voice To-Do: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: btw – puzzle maze: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Tiny Calendar – CalenMob: FREE (Reg. $20)

Mac: Cleaner One: Disk Clean: FREE (Reg. $20)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Dungeon Survival: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ProShot: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $34 (Reg. $50)

iPad: Cubasis 2: $16 (Reg. $24)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

More on Dead Cells :

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss. Kill. Die. Learn. Repeat. First available on PC and consoles, the indie hit Dead Cells is now slaying foes on mobile!

