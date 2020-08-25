Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 21 + extras $51, Power Rangers $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Madden NFL 21 pre-orders on Xbox One and PS4 for $50.94 shipped just ahead of its August 28 release date. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, if you plan on scoring the latest Madden game on day one, this might very well be your best bet. Not only do you get the Walmart exclusives that come with pre-orders (Raven Hall of Fame Pack and much more), but you’re also getting a nice discount. You can read all about the new Madden game and how to score early access in our launch coverage. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Star Wars Pinball, This War of Mine, Resident Evil 3 remake, Ring Fit Adventure, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

