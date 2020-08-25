Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 21 + extras $51, Power Rangers $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Madden NFL 21 pre-orders on Xbox One and PS4 for $50.94 shipped just ahead of its August 28 release date. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, if you plan on scoring the latest Madden game on day one, this might very well be your best bet. Not only do you get the Walmart exclusives that come with pre-orders (Raven Hall of Fame Pack and much more), but you’re also getting a nice discount. You can read all about the new Madden game and how to score early access in our launch coverage. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Star Wars Pinball, This War of Mine, Resident Evil 3 remake, Ring Fit Adventure, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Amazon Switch Game sale from $5
- Nintendo eShop sale live from $7
- PSN digital Games Under $20 sale
- Switch Indie World game sale up to 40% off
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $12 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Pinball Switch $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Moonlighter $8.50 (Reg. $25)
- This War of Mine: Complete $12 (Reg. $40)
- Children of Morta $13 (Reg. $21)
- EARTHLOCK $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 3 remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ring Fit Adventure $80 (In-stock)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania + Sonic Racing Pack $40 (Pre-order)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- ARMS $42 (Reg. $60)
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer $11 (Reg. $15)
- FIFA 20 Legacy Edition for Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $7 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $7 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- NBA 2K20 Switch $5 (Reg. $30+)
- Bastion $2 (Reg. $15)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Complete Edition $18.50 (Reg. $40+)
- WHAT THE GOLF? $15 (Reg. $20)
- Transistor $3 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- XCOM 2 Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Injustice 2: Legendary $15 (Reg. $30)
- Matched on Xbox
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 Aftermath Kollection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition $10 (Reg. $40)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Desperados III $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $53 (Reg. $60)
- Plus details on new gameplay updates
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League: Everything we know so far
HyperX’s new Cloud Stinger Core Wireless gaming headset has a 17-hour battery
New Tony Hawk Pro Skater launch trailer shows off Area 51 and much more
Epic Games teases new Fortnite Marvel theme scheduled for next week
Activision officially unveils 2020’s Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War [Video]
Microsoft gives us our first look at the Xbox Series X interface today
EA/Origin Access become EA Play, launches August 31 on Steam and more
Untitled Goose Game gets multiplayer starting next month!
Sucker Punch reveals FREE Ghost of Tsushima Legends multiplayer raid mode
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!