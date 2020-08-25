Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 up to $70 off: Cellular $359, more from $229

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm Cellular Smartwatch for $379 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $450, it recently dropped to $399 with today’s offer amounting to $70 in savings. Score the smaller 40mm Cellular version for $359, down from $429. In either case, you’re looking at new Amazon lows. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 delivers a wealth of fitness tracking features ranging from exercise tracking to heart rate monitoring and more. On top of a circular touchscreen display with an aluminum casing, you’ll be able to count on 5-day battery life. There’s also smartphone notification relay, with the added cellular connectivity meaning you can leave your handset at home during runs and the like. Over 8,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below the fold for additional details.

If you can live without the added cellular connectivity found on the models above, going with the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm for $249 at Amazon is a great way to save even more. Right now it’s marked down from $300, matching our previous mention for the best in months. Score the 40mm style for $229, down from $279. You’re looking at a nearly identical feature set as found above, but without LTE.

While we’re talking wearables, this 50% discount on Fossil’s Sport Wear OS Smartwatch is still alive and kicking at $99. We’re also still tracking on-going discounts on TicWatch offerings from $120.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Cellular features:

Exercise with confidence using this black Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch. The built-in LTE feature keeps you connected and lets you make and receive calls and messages. This silver Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch monitors your heart rate continuously and notifies you in case it falls or rises above normal levels.

