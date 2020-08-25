Give your MacBook a boost with this aluminum stand for $27 shipped

Sunlord (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Soundance Aluminum MacBook Stand for $26.80. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $35, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. One of the best ways to step up your at-home workstation is adding a stand like this one. It will be suitable for every MacBook on the market, along with most Chromebooks and PCs. There are two primary benefits here, raising the display to reduce neck strain and elevating your laptop to help keep it cool. Not to mention, the aluminum design will complement your Apple accessories. Rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 4,400 Amazon reviewers.

Now that we’ve got your MacBook elevated, it’s time to get those cords organized. Use your savings from today’s lead deal and score a few Nite Ize Gear Ties for $5. There’s a range of colors to choose from in your choice of 3- or 6-inch lengths. You’ll be able to leverage these nifty ties as a means for keeping this nice and organized, which is particularly helpful if you’re in a more permanent setup these days. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While we’re on the subject of accessories for your MacBook, consider checking out this deal on an Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Hub at $29. That’s good for nearly 25% off and a great way to turn one USB-C port into expansive I/O. Blair has all the details on this deal in our coverage from earlier today.

Soundance Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

Universal compatibility fits all laptop 10 to 16-Inches

High quality with aluminium alloy design

Open design provides more natural cooling air

Comfortable ergonomic design for your body

Underneath space to keep your keyboard

