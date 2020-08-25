Pair your MacBook with Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub on sale for $29 (Save 24%)

- Aug. 25th 2020 2:57 pm ET

Aukey Shop US via Amazon is currently offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.06 shipped. Typically fetching $38, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats the previous discount by $1, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Aukey’s USB-C hub arms your Mac, PC, or Chromebook with an 8-in-1 form-factor and bus-powered design. It’s as ideal for throwing in your back as it is for using in minimalistic desktop setups thanks to a single cable experience. Alongside 100W passthrough charging thanks to a USB-C input, you’re also looking at a 4K HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet and SD card readers, as well as three USB-A slots. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

If it’s just mainly USB-A ports you’re after for connecting some legacy devices, this 4-in-1 hub from Aukey is an easy alternative to recommend at $16. It’ll still give your Mac plenty of extra ports from a single cable, but ditches the more versatile assortment of I/O found in the lead deal. On top of its three USB 3.0 slots, there’s also a Gigabit Ethernet port to round out the package.

Earlier today, Plugable launched its latest USB-C hub with a 7-in-1 design. Now only does it support 87W passthrough charging, but it’s already seeing a launch promotion which you can get all the details on right here. Then dive into our Mac accessories guide for even more gear.

Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Turn a single USB-C port into six ports and two card slots for data transfer, Display expansion, internet connection, and charging. The 100W USB Power Delivery port keeps your 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub

