Save up to $80 on latest TCL Android smartphones: 10 Pro $380, more from $210

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 10 Pro Android Smartphone for $379.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $450, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount, beats our previous mention by $1.50, and marks a new all-time low. TCL’s latest Android handset comes equipped with a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display and backs that with a built-in fingerprint reader, as well as expandable microSD card storage. Around back, there’s a quad camera array comprised of 64MP with hybrid auto focus, 2MP super low light video, 16MP super wide-angle, and 5MP macro sensors. Rated 4.1/5 stars, and in our hands-on review, we found that this offers a “premium package at an affordable price tag.” Head below for more.

Save even more by going with the TCL 10L Android Smartphone that’s on sale for $209.99 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $250 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This model packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ display as well as the same expandable microSD card storage and a similar quad-sensor camera array as found above. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 200 customers and you can learn more in our review.

The Android deals continue from there, as we’re still seeing $150 discounts across Samsung’s Galaxy S10/+ lineup starting at $600. That’s on top of its Galaxy Tab S5e which has dropped to $400 and everything else in our Android guide right now.

TCL 10 Pro Smartphone features:

Experience the unparalleled visual power of TCL 10 Pro with NXTVISION visual technology. Color, clarity and contrast are enhanced in real time by an independent display engine with advanced image processing. Stream striking HDR10 videos with richer shades, brighter whites and deeper blacks on a 6.47” curved AMOLED display officially certified by Netflix. Maximize your audio experience by connecting up to four speakers or headsets with Super Bluetooth.

