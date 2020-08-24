Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB nears Amazon low at $400 ($80 off)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet for $399.99 shipped. Down from $480, today’s deal is within $1 of its all-time low and is the best available. If you’re not a fan of Apple’s iPadOS ecosystem, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e might be a good option for you. Offering 128GB of built-in storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, this tablet also supports up to 512GB microSD cards for expanded space. On the audio side of things, you’ll find quad AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos technology being used for a high-end listening experience. The 2560×1600 16:10 display measures 10.5-inches and is great for movies, browsing Facebook, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of microSD, this 400GB model is available for $60 shipped at Amazon. It delivers around four times the amount of storage that the S5e has built-in and gives you ample room to install apps, download movies, and much more.

However, those who do prefer Apple will want to check out the 10.2-inch iPad. It’s available for $329 shipped at Amazon, has 32GB of built-in storage, and is even compatible with Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard for a well-rounded experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features:

Ultra-light for on-the-go. Lighter than a pound, our slimmest tablet won’t add weight to your load. Stream, browse and more on eye catching metal design.

Crisp. Clear. Captivating. Get drawn in to the 10. 5″ Super AMOLED display with an immersive 16: 10 ratio widescreen. Shows and movies come to life in true-to-life color and crisp, clear details.

Smartly connected. Control all your connected devices from your tablet. Adjust lights, control your TV, lock doors and even adjust the thermostat. Plus, get the details If you get a security camera alert.

