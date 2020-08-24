Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB nears Amazon low at $400 ($80 off)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet for $399.99 shipped. Down from $480, today’s deal is within $1 of its all-time low and is the best available. If you’re not a fan of Apple’s iPadOS ecosystem, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e might be a good option for you. Offering 128GB of built-in storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, this tablet also supports up to 512GB microSD cards for expanded space. On the audio side of things, you’ll find quad AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos technology being used for a high-end listening experience. The 2560×1600 16:10 display measures 10.5-inches and is great for movies, browsing Facebook, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Speaking of microSD, this 400GB model is available for $60 shipped at Amazon. It delivers around four times the amount of storage that the S5e has built-in and gives you ample room to install apps, download movies, and much more.
However, those who do prefer Apple will want to check out the 10.2-inch iPad. It’s available for $329 shipped at Amazon, has 32GB of built-in storage, and is even compatible with Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard for a well-rounded experience.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features:
- Ultra-light for on-the-go. Lighter than a pound, our slimmest tablet won’t add weight to your load. Stream, browse and more on eye catching metal design.
- Crisp. Clear. Captivating. Get drawn in to the 10. 5″ Super AMOLED display with an immersive 16: 10 ratio widescreen. Shows and movies come to life in true-to-life color and crisp, clear details.
- Smartly connected. Control all your connected devices from your tablet. Adjust lights, control your TV, lock doors and even adjust the thermostat. Plus, get the details If you get a security camera alert.
