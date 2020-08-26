Amazon’s $5 movie sale discounts classics across every genre

Following yesterday’s notable $5 movie sale at Apple, Amazon is now taking a swing at things with over 100 titles discounted by 50% or more. Each of these $5 movies will become a permanent part of your collection and some can even be transferred using Movies Anywhere. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Amazon launches $5 movie sale of its own

You’ll find a wide range of titles currently discounted at Amazon to $5. As a comparison, many of these films typically sell for $10 or more. Today’s deals deliver a return to Amazon’s all-time low pricing. Here are our favorite offers:

For even more deals this week, make sure to swing over to Apple’s big $5 movie sale that’s still on-going. Full details and all of our top picks can be found here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!