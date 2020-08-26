Amazon’s $5 movie sale discounts classics across every genre

Following yesterday’s notable $5 movie sale at Apple, Amazon is now taking a swing at things with over 100 titles discounted by 50% or more. Each of these $5 movies will become a permanent part of your collection and some can even be transferred using Movies Anywhere. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.
Amazon launches $5 movie sale of its own
You’ll find a wide range of titles currently discounted at Amazon to $5. As a comparison, many of these films typically sell for $10 or more. Today’s deals deliver a return to Amazon’s all-time low pricing. Here are our favorite offers:
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Great Escape
- Capote
- An American In Paris
- Sunshine
- Network
- North By Northwest
- Rebel Without a Cause
- A Streetcar Named Desire
- Romeo and Juliet
- Dogtown And Z-Boys
- The Philadelphia Story
- Strangers on a Train
- How the West Was Won
- Waiting for Guffman
- The Killing Fields
- The Big Sleep
- Robocop
- Up In Smoke
- The Ring
- Into the Wild
- Saturday Night Fever
- Get Shorty
- Gallipoli
- Rio Grande
- American Splendor
- House of Games
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- …and more!
