Various retailers clear out Google Pixel 4 inventory with up to $300 off

- Aug. 26th 2020 6:44 am ET

0

Amazon is taking $250 off Pixel 4 models in unlocked condition from $549. However, you can drop the price to $499.99 at Best Buy if you’re willing to activate today. Just remember additional activation fees will apply. Today’s deal drop the price by as much as $300 across the board and matches our previous mention.

Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign from the previous model offering 12- to 18-hours of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Learn more in our hands-on review. While a new generation of devices is here, Pixel 4 is still a solid phone, especially with today’s mammoth discount.

Leverage your savings and grab a Spigen Pixel 4 case for $10. This model offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. You’ll still get access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.

Make sure you also jump over to this week’s Anker sale for even more everyday essentials for your Mac, iPhone, and Android device. Deals start at $14 this week and include a notable price drop on the popular PowerPort Atom III desktop charger. Check out the entire sale here.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

