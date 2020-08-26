The weather will soon be getting cooler and it’s time to update your boots. We’ve picked out several men’s boots in this guide that are trendy, stylish, versatile, and perfect for everyday wear. Whether you like a polished Chelsea Boot, lace-up Chukka style, or waterproof Duck Boot, we’ve got an option for you. Plus, each style is budget-friendly and under $100. Hit the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s sneakers under $60 for this fall.

Chelsea Boots

A Chelsea Boot is defined by an ankle-hitting height and an upper constructed from two pieces of leather sewn together. One of our favorite styles for autumn is the Nordstrom Men’s David Chelsea Boots. This style was a part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so that means they’re currently marked down to $80 and regularly are priced at $135. You can choose from two versatile color options and they feature a cushioned footbed for additional comfort. This is also a boot that can be easily styled with jeans or slacks alike.

Chukka Boots

Another standout boot for this fall is the Nordstrom Chase Chukka Boot. These boots come in two color options and were designed for support. They have a cushioned insole and a place to promote arch support as well. I personally love the look of a Chukka Boot and they’re extremely versatile. Plus, they’re priced at just $65 and come with free delivery.

Another notable style is the Clarks Bushacre-2 Chukka Boots that are also available in two color options and priced under $70. This style is a Clarks best-seller and with over 400 reviews these boots are rated 4.6/5 stars. These shoes were designed to deliver comfort, quality, and style as well.

Duck Boots

One of the best duck boots for men is the Sperry Brewster Plaid Collar Duck Boots for $60. These boots are waterproof, stylish, and insulated to help keep you warm. I also love the plaid detailing that’s perfect for this fall. The rubber outsole also has great traction, in case you run into showers.

However, another style that’s highly-rated is the Men’s Limited-Edition Bean Boots. They’re currently priced from $99 and were made for the outdoors. This style is also waterproof and has a trendy color-block design.

