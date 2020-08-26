One of the best deals ever on OXO’s gorgeous coffee grinder: $56 (Reg. $100)

Macy’s is now offering the OXO Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $55.99 shipped when you use code PREVIEW at checkout. Regularly $100 direct and Amazon where it is currently on sale for $70, today’s offer is 44% or $44 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and $4 below our previous mention. This model is as attractive on the countertop as it is functional. The stainless steel exterior houses 40mm steel conical burrs, a 1-touch start timer, and 0.75-pounds of coffee beans at a time in the hopper. It sports 15 grind settings (including micro grind options) as well as a container that can hold 12-cups of ground beans. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you might not need a grinder to use something like the brand new Instant Pod brewer, anyone who spent time with our latest coffee feature will know what a difference freshly ground beans can make on your morning brew. Having said that, there are more affordable models out there if you don’t need 15 different grind settings and the fancy OXO look. Mueller’s Precision Electric HyperGrind is a more than capable option that starts at under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon. It also carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 4,800 Amazon customers.

Or just scoop up this discounted package of Dunkin’ Donuts Ground Coffee for under $5 at Amazon and call it a day. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more discounted kitchenware, grilling gear, tools, and more.

More on the OXO Conical Burr Coffee Grinder :

Durable 40 millimeter stainless steel conical burrs create uniform grounds for optimal flavor extraction

15 settings (plus Micro settings) let you adjust your grind to suit your taste

One touch start timer keeps your last setting, just push to grind

Hopper holds up to 0. 75 pounds of Coffee beans. Product Dimension – 12×7.4×16 inch

Grounds container accommodates up to 110 grams (enough for 12 cups). never use water or other liquids to clean the inside of the grinder/burrs

