Score 12-ounces of Dunkin’ Donuts Ground Coffee for under $5 (35% off) + more

- Aug. 25th 2020 5:09 pm ET

Under $5
0

Amazon is now offering 12-ounce packages of Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee for $4.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price, and to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly as much as $7 or so, today’s deal is more than 35% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked. This is the original blend “that made Dunkin’ famous” with a “rich, smooth taste.” The 12-ounce package of pre-ground arabica beans will bring that classic Dunkin’ flavor to your morning routines. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,100 Amazon customers. More coffee deals below.

Update 8/25 @ 5:8 PM: Amazon is offering the Bialetti 6-cup Moka Stovetop Espresso Maker for $30.99 shipped. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you prefer the convenience of a single-serve brewer, Best Buy has a great selection of K-cups on sale today as part of its Deals of the Day. Starting from $11, you’ll find options from Caribou Coffee, Starbucks, The Original Donut Shop, Dunkin’ Donuts, and more. These 22- and 24-packs are all roughly 30% off, at the lowest prices we can find, and carry solid 4+ star ratings.

Head over to our latest coffee gear roundup feature as well for some great suggestions and tips on upgrading your brewing setup. Then go score a temperature-controlled smart travel mug and browse through this morning’s Gold Box Dash sale for deep deals on egg cookers, and more from $20.

More on the Dunkin’ Donuts Medium Roast Ground Coffee:

  • Contains 1 – 12 ounce bag of ground coffee. For a limited time, you may receive either bag while we update our packaging. Both contain the same great Dunkin’ Coffee
  • Original Blend is the coffee that made Dunkin’ famous, featuring a rich, smooth taste unmatched by others
  • Medium roast coffee, specially blended and roasted to deliver the same great taste as the brewed Dunkin’ coffee available in Dunkin’ shops

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Under $5
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dunkin' Donuts

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard