Sabrent’s Rocket Q 1TB NVMe SSD packs 3.2GB/s speeds at $99.50 (Reg. $120)

Store4Memory (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sabrent Rocket Q 1TB NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-state Drive for $99.58 shipped with the code 17SWYQSL at checkout. Today’s deal saves you over $20 and is the best price that we’ve tracked since January. With older SATA-based drives, you were limited to around 500MB/s speeds, making your storage the bottleneck of the computer. Sabrent’s Rocket Q NVMe-based SSD offers break-neck speeds of up to 3.2GB/s, delivering six times the transfer rate of what older drives could bring to the table. Whether you’re in need of a new boot drive, or you just need extra space for Flight Simulator 2020, this is a great choice. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If 1TB is a bit overkill, be sure to check out WD’s SN550 500GB NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-state Drive. You’ll find that this model offers 2.4GB/s speeds and is just $60 shipped at Amazon. Even with a slower speed, it’s still five times faster than what older SATA-based drives could offer. I use the 1TB version of this as the main drive in my gaming desktop and absolutely love it.

In need of a full PC, but aren’t ready to build your own? NZXT’s Starter PC is priced from $699 and delivers a budget-focused gaming experience that can be upgraded as you go. Interested? Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Sabrent Rocket Q NVMe SSD features:

M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface.

PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

