Weber iGrill 3 relays meat temps to your iPhone, now as low as $71 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Weber iGrill 3 Grill Thermometer for $74.99 shipped. Also available at Target. RedCard members can slash this price down to $71.24 thanks to an automatic 5% discount. That’s good for at least $25 in savings is the best price we can find right now. Once armed with Weber iGrill, you’ll be ready to stream meat temperatures remotely on your smartphone. This durable solution from Weber boasts heat-resistance of up to 716º Fahrenheit, ensuring it’s safe from most fire-related accidents. Batteries are included and are said to last up to 250-hours before needing to be swapped out. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want a smart smoker instead? If so, we’ve got you covered with $50 off Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Bluetooth-enabled Smoker. This unit allows you to control temperature, lighting, monitor meat temperature, and toggle power directly from a smartphone. You can add this smoker to your repertoire for $280.

Whether you like to travel or would rather have something compact that easily folds away, NOMAD’s portable grill and smoker is worth a look. It recently debuted and caught our eye thanks to its unique briefcase-like look. The use of aircraft-grade aluminum only intrigued us more. Swing by our announcement coverage to learn more.

Weber iGrill 3 Grill Thermometer features:

The Weber iGrill 3 is your answer to perfectly grilled food, every time. This app-connected thermometer allows you to monitor the doneness of up to four cuts of meat, from beginning to end, and notifies you on your smart device once food has reached the perfect temperature to serve. Measures -22°F (-30°C) to 572°F (300°C).

